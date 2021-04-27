Treat of the Day: Brazos County 4-H livestock judging teams

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Over the weekend, the Brazos County 4-H Livestock Judging Teams had a strong showing at the District Nine Judging Contest held at the Brazos County Expo.

The senior teams finished back-to-back first and second in the Senior Team Division while Madison Colvin finished first in the Senior Individual competition.

Both teams will now advance to the state competition in June.

The intermediate team took home second place with Makenna Johnson taking first overall in the Intermediate Individual Competition.

Colton Johnson finished in the top spot overall in the junior individual competition.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.