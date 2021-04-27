Advertisement

Urban Table gives back for 2nd anniversary

By Conner Beene
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A local restaurant has decided to use the celebration of a milestone to give back to the Brazos Valley. This Thursday Urban Table will host their 2nd Anniversary party and all of the proceeds from ticket sales will go to two local charities.

The restaurant has chosen The Kidz1stFund and the Fun for All Playground to receive their donations. Kidz1stFund which was founded by Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher and his wife Candi helps fight against Fanconi anemia while the Fun for All Playground builds playgrounds around the area for children of all abilities.

Mark your calendars for April 29th📍 We’re selling tickets to Urban Table’s 2nd Anniversary party on urbantabletx.com....

Posted by Urban Table TX on Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Urban Table general manager Brent Jensen is excited about celebrating the restaurant while also helping out the community.

“This isn’t about Urban Table, this isn’t about us. This is about the whole community and being apart of Brazos Valley,” said Jensen.

Urban Table’s 2nd anniversary party is on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. You can buy tickets here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James grabs a rebound during an NBA basketball game against...
Ohio bar owner refuses to play NBA games until LeBron James is ‘expelled’ from league
College Station police responding to a shooting Sunday evening in the 500 block of Boyett...
College Station police investigating shooting at apartment building
A shooting was reported.
Dozens of shots fired, two bystanders injured in Cameron shooting
Bryan police say the suspect rolled her car on Mumford Road as she was being followed by the...
Police: Suspect in hit-and-run involved in rollover crash on Mumford Road
Car chase ends in collision with Burleson County Sheriff’s Office unmarked vehicle

Latest News

Corn Fusion coming soon
EXCLUSIVE SNEAK PEEK: Soon a new food truck will be putting a twist on elote
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
COVID in Context: April 27
COVID in Context: Percentage of cases from young people has risen in Brazos County since vaccine eligibility opened up
4/27
Tuesday PinPoint Forecast 4/27