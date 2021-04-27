Urban Table gives back for 2nd anniversary

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A local restaurant has decided to use the celebration of a milestone to give back to the Brazos Valley. This Thursday Urban Table will host their 2nd Anniversary party and all of the proceeds from ticket sales will go to two local charities.

The restaurant has chosen The Kidz1stFund and the Fun for All Playground to receive their donations. Kidz1stFund which was founded by Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher and his wife Candi helps fight against Fanconi anemia while the Fun for All Playground builds playgrounds around the area for children of all abilities.

Mark your calendars for April 29th📍 We’re selling tickets to Urban Table’s 2nd Anniversary party on urbantabletx.com.... Posted by Urban Table TX on Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Urban Table general manager Brent Jensen is excited about celebrating the restaurant while also helping out the community.

“This isn’t about Urban Table, this isn’t about us. This is about the whole community and being apart of Brazos Valley,” said Jensen.

Urban Table’s 2nd anniversary party is on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. You can buy tickets here.

