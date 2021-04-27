Advertisement

Warren Named SEC Freshman of the Week

Texas A&M's Bre Warren after hitting her first collegiate home run against South Carolina.
Texas A&M's Bre Warren after hitting her first collegiate home run against South Carolina.(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M softball’s Bre Warren was named the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday.

The freshman finished the week with a .385 (5-for-13) batting average with two doubles, five RBI and three walks.

The College Station, Texas, native had an RBI and a walk in the Aggies’ midweek game against Houston. In game one of SEC action at Mississippi State, Warren recorded two hits, both of which were doubles, and tallied an RBI before going 2-for-3 on Saturday. In the final game of the series, the freshman finished with a hit and a career-high three RBI.

The outfielder is currently second on the team in doubles (9) and walks (21), third in batting average (.343) and tied for third on the team in hits (37). In SEC play, she leads the Aggies in hits (19) and doubles (4), while ranking second in batting average (.339) and RBI (10) behind Haley Lee.

The weekly honor is the second for the Maroon & White this season as Warren was previously named the SEC Player of the Week on March 30.

To learn more about Texas A&M softball, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieSoftball on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Most Read

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James grabs a rebound during an NBA basketball game against...
Ohio bar owner refuses to play NBA games until LeBron James is ‘expelled’ from league
College Station police responding to a shooting Sunday evening in the 500 block of Boyett...
College Station police investigating shooting at apartment building
Bryan police say the suspect rolled her car on Mumford Road as she was being followed by the...
Police: Suspect in hit-and-run involved in rollover crash on Mumford Road
A shooting was reported.
Dozens of shots fired, two bystanders injured in Cameron shooting
Car chase ends in collision with Burleson County Sheriff’s Office unmarked vehicle

Latest News

Three Aggies Earn Track & Field SEC Weekly Honors
Rudder shuts out Paetow behind Felipe Gonzales’ 3 hitter
Rudder shuts out Paetow behind Felipe Gonzales’ 3 hitter
Rudder shuts out Paetow behind Felipe Gonzales’ 3 hitter
Bryan Baseball holds off Ellison on Senior Night
Bryan Baseball holds off Ellison on Senior Night