Aggies blank Texas State 4-0

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M baseball team Texas State 4-0 Tuesday night at Olsen Field to wrap up a 5 game homestand.

The Aggies started the scoring in the 1st inning. Austin Bost hit a 2 RBI home run that scored Ray Alejo to take a 2-0 lead. That score remained until the 7th inning when Will Frizzell hit a fielder’s choice to first base. Kalae Harrison beat the throw to home to score. The Aggies added an insurance run in the 8th inning with an RBI single from Ray Alejo that scored Ty Coleman.

Jonathan Childress got the start on the mound for the Aggies and had 4 strikeouts in 5 innings, allowing 4 hits. Chris Weber came into relief pitch and only allowed 1 hit with 5 strikeouts in 4 innings of work.

The Aggies move to 24-19 overall and will hit the road for a series at #5 Mississippi State starting Friday.

