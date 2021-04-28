Advertisement

A&M Consolidated beats Katy Paetow 5-1 to stay in 19-5A baseball playoff hunt

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated Tigers posted a 5-1 win over Katy Paetow Tuesday night at Tiger Field and keeps their playoff hopes alive with the final spot in District 19-5A still to be determined.

The Tigers scored three runs in the first inning with Brodie Daniel, Chase Sodolak, & Jack Hamilton collecting RBIs. Hamilton kept the Paetow bats pretty quiet. He struck out 7 Panthers during 5 innings of work. Cooper McKenzie pitched in relief and logged 4 strikeouts over the final two innings of the game.

The same two teams will play on Friday in Katy. First pitch is scheduled for 7 pm.

