Authorities looking for missing College Station teen

College Station police said Layla Javeri was last seen leaving Normand Drive on April 12
Layla Javeri, 17, was last seen on Normand Drive on April 12, 2021.
Layla Javeri, 17, was last seen on Normand Drive on April 12, 2021.(KBTX)
By Michael Oder
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities are looking for a missing 17-year-old.

College Station police said Layla Javeri was last seen leaving Normand Drive on April 12. Investigators believe she got a ride to Bryan and could be on the way to the Dallas area.

If you have any information about where she might be you should call CSPD at 979-764-3600.

#MissingChild 17 year old Layla Javeri has been reported missing to the College Station Police Department. She was...

Posted by Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley on Wednesday, April 28, 2021

