Authorities looking for missing College Station teen

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities are looking for a missing 17-year-old.

College Station police said Layla Javeri was last seen leaving Normand Drive on April 12. Investigators believe she got a ride to Bryan and could be on the way to the Dallas area.

If you have any information about where she might be you should call CSPD at 979-764-3600.

#MissingChild 17 year old Layla Javeri has been reported missing to the College Station Police Department. She was... Posted by Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley on Wednesday, April 28, 2021

