Authorities looking for missing College Station teen
College Station police said Layla Javeri was last seen leaving Normand Drive on April 12
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities are looking for a missing 17-year-old.
College Station police said Layla Javeri was last seen leaving Normand Drive on April 12. Investigators believe she got a ride to Bryan and could be on the way to the Dallas area.
If you have any information about where she might be you should call CSPD at 979-764-3600.
Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.