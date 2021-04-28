B/CS Habitat for Humanity hosts Community Builders Breakfast

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - While many of us are fortunate enough to have a roof over our heads, there are still numerous people within the community who are in need of shelter, and Habitat for Humanity recognizes that. It was a key point of discussion at the B/CS Habitat for Humanity’s Community Builders Breakfast Wednesday as Habitat works towards its goal of eliminating poverty housing and building a better Bryan and College Station.

Due to the pandemic, the nonprofit had to delay the major fundraising event from February to the end of April, and the funds are needed now more than ever.

“We use the funds here to help build safe, decent, and affordable housing here in the Bryan/College Station area, but now also in Brazos County. So now we have expanded our reach to not only the city limits of Bryan/College Station but certainly in Brazos County,” said Carl Orozco, Director of Development of Development at B/CS Habitat for Humanity. “It’s going to help more families get into decent and affordable housing and because of COVID it’s really highlighted how important housing is.”

During the breakfast, residents heard speeches from a keynote speaker and Habitat homeowners, and they also got a recap of the work the nonprofit is doing in Brazos County.

The 2021 keynote speaker was Brig. Gen. Joe Ramirez, the Commandant of the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets. He spoke about the homeless problem in the United States, how he has personally seen it in B/CS, and why he thinks Habitat is such a valuable organization in this community.

“For me to be able to come here and talk about the homelessness problem that is across our country and about what Habitat for Humanity does for the citizens of the Brazos Valley and helping them find affordable homes I thought was powerful,” said Ramirez. “I wanted to help out in any way that I could.”

Another speech was given by Marissa O’Campo, who is receiving the 303rd home from B/CS Habitat for Humanity. For O’Campo, a single mother of four kids, she is excited to get the keys to her new home.

“It’s a relief to be part of this program,” said O’Campo. “[Habitat] is a good way to go for families who have lived paycheck to paycheck. [Habitat] actually does something for you that you can call your own.”

