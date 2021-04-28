Advertisement

Britney Spears set to speak in court on her conservatorship

Britney Spears arrives at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards on April 12, 2018, in Beverly...
Britney Spears arrives at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards on April 12, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Spears has asked to address the court to talk about the conservatorship that controls her life and finances. A Los Angeles judge on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, set a June hearing to hear from Spears.(Source: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears has asked to address the court to talk about the conservatorship that has controlled her life and finances for 13 years, her attorney said Tuesday, and a judge scheduled a June date to hear from her.

Spears’ court-appointed attorney, Samuel Ingham III, said in a hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court that she had asked to speak to the court soon, and agreed with Judge Brenda Penny on a June 23 date. He did not say what she would specifically like to say.

It would be the first known time in more than two years that the 39-year-old pop star has spoken in court. The last time, on May 10, 2019, the courtroom was sealed. None of what she said became public.

The judge may also close the June hearing to the media and public. But Spears, through Ingham, has been pushing for more transparency in the court proceedings and documents of the conservatorship.

Spears did not take part in Tuesday’s hearing, and she very rarely attends them.

As with nearly every Spears hearing, about 50 fans from the so-called #FreeBritney movement picketed outside the downtown courthouse.

On Tuesday, they carried signs that read “CONSERVATORSHIP IS SLAVERY” and “THIS IS TOXIC.”

One woman, wearing a #FreeBritney T-shirt, had her head shaved during the demonstration in solidarity with Spears, who famously shaved her own head just before the conservatorship was put in place in 2008.

Spears herself has said in court documents and on social media that she welcomes the support for her and scrutiny of her circumstances that have come from fans.

Through Ingham, she has been pushing in court to incrementally exercise more control over her life and finances. But she has yet to request that the court end the conservatorship.

___

Follow AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/andyjamesdalton

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James grabs a rebound during an NBA basketball game against...
Ohio bar owner refuses to play NBA games until LeBron James is ‘expelled’ from league
A 2018 photo of Clifford Dewayne Salter
Police identify suspect, victim in early morning fatal shooting
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Bryan police say the suspect rolled her car on Mumford Road as she was being followed by the...
Police: Suspect in hit-and-run involved in rollover crash on Mumford Road
Corn Fusion coming soon
EXCLUSIVE SNEAK PEEK: Soon a new food truck will be putting a twist on elote

Latest News

The family of a California man who died in police custody says he was murdered after seeing the...
Graphic: Deadly California arrest carries echoes of George Floyd case
Donald Hemmings, Shyheem Martin and Shamondrick Perry (Source: Richmond Police)
3 arrested, more suspects sought in shooting that left 3-month-old, mother dead in Virginia
From left, Don Was, Al Schmitt and Joe Walsh pose during a ceremony honoring Al Schmitt with a...
Al Schmitt, Grammy winning engineer and producer, dead at 91
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2020 file photo, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell listens during a...
Fed keeps key rate near zero, sees inflation as ‘transitory’
In this July 20, 2009 file photo, Apollo 11 astronauts, from left, Buzz Aldrin, Michael Collins...
Astronaut Michael Collins, Apollo 11 pilot, dead of cancer