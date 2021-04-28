Advertisement

Bryan ISD creates middle school mariachi band

SFA Middle School students will perform for the first time Thursday.
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A new addition to the Bryan ISD Fine Arts Department is preparing music students for high school.

This year, one of the Los Vikingos Mariachi Directors, Osvaldo Garcia, has created an SFA Middle School group, “Mariachi Palomino.”

“The community has already seen the success of Bryan High School and we’re still expanding over there. We just wanted to start these students from the very beginning,” said Garcia.

Justay Cervantes, one of the band members, says she’s exploring new opportunities.

“I had no idea how to play guitar when I first joined. That was basically all I was going to do and now I have a solo singing,” said Cervantes.

While others like Lilian Sherman say they were waiting for high school to join.

“In one of our concerts, my first year playing, the mariachi came out and it was amazing. I was like, ‘oh my God. I want to be in it,” said Sherman.

Garcia says the goal is to give students a head start on this genre of music.

“We’ll help them reach the Vikingos when they go to the high school,” said Garcia. “It’s kind of an experimental group that we want to make permanent already.”

Mariachi Palomino will perform for the first time Thursday at 6:00 p.m. at the Bryan ISD Performing Arts Center. You can purchase tickets by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James grabs a rebound during an NBA basketball game against...
Ohio bar owner refuses to play NBA games until LeBron James is ‘expelled’ from league
College Station police responding to a shooting Sunday evening in the 500 block of Boyett...
College Station police investigating shooting at apartment building
Bryan police say the suspect rolled her car on Mumford Road as she was being followed by the...
Police: Suspect in hit-and-run involved in rollover crash on Mumford Road
A shooting was reported.
Dozens of shots fired, two bystanders injured in Cameron shooting
Car chase ends in collision with Burleson County Sheriff’s Office unmarked vehicle

Latest News

St. Joseph Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kia Parsi says this second phase of vaccinating the...
St. Joseph Health focuses on primary care providers, pharmacies for second phase of vaccination effort
An approaching storm system will spark a few rain/storm chances over the next few days.
Next storm system sparks up a few rain/storm chances before the week’s end
Severe Storms West | Scattered Rain Locally
Severe Storms West | Scattered Rain & Rumbles Locally
Health officials discuss widespread need for accurate COVID-19 vaccine information
Health officials discuss widespread need for accurate COVID-19 vaccine information