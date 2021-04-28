Bryan ISD creates middle school mariachi band

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A new addition to the Bryan ISD Fine Arts Department is preparing music students for high school.

This year, one of the Los Vikingos Mariachi Directors, Osvaldo Garcia, has created an SFA Middle School group, “Mariachi Palomino.”

“The community has already seen the success of Bryan High School and we’re still expanding over there. We just wanted to start these students from the very beginning,” said Garcia.

Justay Cervantes, one of the band members, says she’s exploring new opportunities.

“I had no idea how to play guitar when I first joined. That was basically all I was going to do and now I have a solo singing,” said Cervantes.

While others like Lilian Sherman say they were waiting for high school to join.

“In one of our concerts, my first year playing, the mariachi came out and it was amazing. I was like, ‘oh my God. I want to be in it,” said Sherman.

Garcia says the goal is to give students a head start on this genre of music.

“We’ll help them reach the Vikingos when they go to the high school,” said Garcia. “It’s kind of an experimental group that we want to make permanent already.”

Mariachi Palomino will perform for the first time Thursday at 6:00 p.m. at the Bryan ISD Performing Arts Center. You can purchase tickets by clicking here.

