Bryan police arrest suspect in March shooting

Two people were injured in a shooting on March 21
Michael Lee Robinson
Michael Lee Robinson(Brazos County Sheriff's Office)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police have arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting from March 21.

Police arrested Michael Lee Robinson, 29, on multiple warrants. One of the warrants is from the March shooting that injured two people, according to police.

Previous reporting states that around 1:25 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of N Bryan after a report of gunshots in the area. Two victims were located, one had minor injuries and the other had serious injuries. Both victims have since been released from the hospital.

According to online records, Robinson has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

