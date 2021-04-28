Burleson County justice of the peace reprimanded over bigoted comments

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - A Burleson County justice of the peace was reprimanded by the state for comments made during two court proceedings in 2019.

The State Commission on Judicial Conduct investigated two incidents where Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Judge James Baldwin made racist or bigoted comments about the people in his court.

On April 21, 2019, Baldwin was called to court to magistrate Chester Jackson, Jr. for public intoxication. According to the state’s report, another justice of the peace tried to magistrate Jackson the night before but couldn’t because he was acting incoherently. Baldwin was also unable to finish the magistration process because of Jackson’s condition.

According to the commission, a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper and Burleson County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher told the state they overheard Baldwin say Chester “needs to be hung” and “with a f------ noose around his neck” as he left the courtroom. Jackson, a Black man, was later transferred to an Austin-area facility where he fell into a coma. Body camera footage released by Jackson’s attorney showed him being thrown to the ground while handcuffed in custody at the Burleson County jail.

Baldwin clarified to the commission he said Jackson “needed to be hung by his feet, so his brains would get out of his a-- and back on top of his shoulders and between his ears. That way [Jackson] can make a good decision.”

Separately, on April 17, 2019, Baldwin presided over an eviction lawsuit. According to the commission, Baldwin entered a judgment for the property owner, granting possession and back rent. One of the two people evicted reached out to Baldwin about trouble getting their possessions and the trailer they lived in from the property owner. Baldwin issued a letter that “awarded the trailer” to the evicted defendants, the commission said. In their investigation, the commission said Baldwin didn’t have jurisdiction to determine the right of possession to the trailer.

In his testimony to the commission, Baldwin said that “the class of people” he was dealing with influenced his handling of the eviction suit.

The state commission found Baldwin violated several canons of the Texas Code of Judicial Conduct. Baldwin must get eleven hours of additional instruction; seven hours on eviction law and procedure and four hours concerning diversity and social justice issues.

Jackson is still in a long-term care facility in Austin unable to speak after incidents that occurred almost two years ago while in custody. Jackson’s attorney, U.A. Lewis, said they are still going through with a civil rights lawsuit against Burleson County that is pending in federal court in Austin. Lewis said they will be filing an additional lawsuit soon against Cross Creek Hospital in Austin, the facility Jackson was taken to by Burleson County deputies.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.