County officials discuss vaccine hesitancy, steps to educate community

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For several weeks the Brazos County vaccine hub has reported a decrease in demand for the COVID-19 vaccine, prompting them to stop administering first doses on May 10. To date, the vaccine hub at the Brazos Center has administered just over 80,000 vaccines.

In a county of 186,843 eligible adults, according to the Texas Vaccine Dashboard, over half of the eligible population has not been vaccinated. Health officials say vaccine hesitancy contributes to part of this problem.

Mary Parrish, the Brazos County Emergency Preparedness administrative assistant, says it’s unfortunate that the hub made the decision to close, but the health department is working on mobile strike teams to go out into the communities and advocate for vaccinations.

“Shutting down the hub is not going to be the end of the world. We are going to have our vaccination team out in the public and getting them vaccinated,” said Parrish. “It is a shame, though, that we didn’t see more people sign up for the hub. It was incredibly efficient. I got both my vaccines there, and both times, I was in and out in less than half an hour. It really showed the power of people coming together and working well.”

Parrish says the Health District is doing everything it can to educate the community on the importance of getting vaccinated but says it will take a community effort to get the job done.

“We share information on our social media to our audience, but we know that it can be sort of an echo chamber, so we really want to encourage our public officials, our doctors, anyone that has influence in the community to encourage the Brazos Valley to get vaccinated against COVID,” said Parrish. “We have not considered doing town halls and other public forums. Part of it has to do with we are trying to avoid large public events that lots of people are going to be at, but if someone will give us the platform to talk to their student organizations or businesses, we would be more than happy to do so.”

Brazos County Commissioner Steve Aldrich says he believes the county has done its job by making the vaccine available and encourages people that are fearful of the vaccine to consult someone they trust, like their primary healthcare provider.

“It’s an individual and personal choice for all the people out there. I think we’ve done an excellent job of making the vaccine available and accessible for residents of the county so that they can voluntarily take advantage of that,” said Aldrich. “I encourage people to talk to their healthcare providers, talk to people at the Brazos County Health District, talk to their friends and people who they trust and have confidence in making that decision. It’s an individual decision, and I don’t know of anything that we can do to help people have more information.”

A CDC study found mRNA #COVID19 vaccines help keep you from getting COVID-19 under real-world conditions. Health care and essential workers who were fully vaccinated with an mRNA vaccine were 90% less likely to get COVID-19.

Learn more: https://t.co/ikY41QTKP5. pic.twitter.com/iehp80mBE1 — CDC (@CDCgov) April 28, 2021

