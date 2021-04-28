Advertisement

Dow Receives Individual Bid to NCAA Regional

Texas A&M Golf
Texas A&M Golf(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS – Texas A&M women’s golf’s Courtney Dow received an individual bid to the NCAA Tournament and will be competing at the Baton Rouge Regional on May 10-12, the NCAA announced on Wednesday.

The Aggie leads the team and is 16th in the SEC with a 73.07 stroke average this season. Last time out, Dow tied for 13th at the SEC Championship, shooting 7-under 209 in Hoover, Alabama. The Frisco, Texas, native tied for seventh at the Liz Murphey Fall Collegiate on Nov. 8, 2021. Dow shot even par through 54 holes, including a 3-under 69 in round two.

This will mark the fourth appearance at an NCAA Regional for the senior. Her best finish came in the 2019 Norman Regional where she finished tied for 42nd and led the team.

Each of the four regional sites will include 18 teams and six individuals competing, with the top six teams (24 teams total) and the low three individuals (12 individuals total) not on an advancing team from each regional site advancing the national championships at the Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

