Keeping eyes on strong storms west of I-35 Wednesday night

Cautious optimism that any lingering activity found in the Brazos Valley will likely be below severe limits
Stronger/severe storms are possible west of I-35 Wednesday night.
By Mia Montgomery
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Eyes will be on areas west of I-35 Wednesday evening/night as showers and strong-to-severe thunderstorms develop with an approaching storm system.

A Tornado Watch is in effect for this portion of the state (shaded in yellow) through Wednesday night as severe thunderstorms will be capable of producing a few tornadoes, large hail and strong, damaging wind gusts.

A Tornado Watch has been issued west of the I-35 corridor as strong/severe storms are possible...
This is the general area that has been highlighted by the Storm Prediction Center for the most likely spots to find strong/severe thunderstorms tonight.

Stronger/severe storms are slated to form west of I-35
Notice the tight gradient between the 1/5 (green shaded area) risk and a 3/5 (brown shaded area) risk for severe thunderstorms? This is cautious optimism for the Brazos Valley...

While this stronger activity is expected just west of I-35 and the Brazos Valley, the activity is expected to weaken to below severe limits before lingering showers and a few rumbles try to move into portions of our area. The reason being -- the “cap” -- which is the lid on the atmosphere that prevents storms from getting too rowdy -- is slated to remain in place for the majority of the overnight. While we are not expecting many issues (if any) locally, we’ll still hold onto a chance for scattered rain before the sun rises Thursday morning.

We will continue to keep eyes on it! Scattered rain/a few rumbles will be possible at times Thursday, but likely won’t amount to very much in the backyard rain gauges. Additional rain chances look to stick with us into the weekend as this weather maker is now expected to hang back over Texas for a little while longer. Stay tuned!

