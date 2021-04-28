Advertisement

Local organization honors late judge with check presentation to Boonville Heritage Park

Check presentation to Caroline McDonald, wife of the late Judge Tom McDonald on behalf of the Boonville Heritage Park.(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The William Joel Bryan Chapter #14 Sons of the Republic of Texas presented a check for $2,000 on Wednesday in honor of the late Judge Tom McDonald Jr. McDonald passed away at the age of 81 on Feb. 17, 2021, in Bryan.

The check presentation took place at Cooper’s Old Time pit Bar-B-Que in College Station. The check was presented to the wife of Judge McDonald on behalf of the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History and Boonville Heritage Park, in which McDonald founded.

McDonald was a former Brazos County judge who presided over the 85th judicial district and Brazos County district attorney.

Clay Hanks, chapter president for the William Joel Bryan Chapter #14 Sons of the Republic of Texas, says McDonald left a legacy of service to the community and dedicated his life to preserving history so it was important that he be honored.

“The check will go to the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural history to help promote Boonville Heritage Park,” said Hanks. “Tom McDonald had been a long-time member of our organization and been a leader and always been a star in promoting ideas of the sons of the republic of Texas and promoting history both across Texas and in the Brazos Valley in particular.”

