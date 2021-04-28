Advertisement

Local PD sees increase in DWI arrests as businesses fully open

Both Bryan and College Station Police say compared to 2020, there is an increase in DWI’s in the area.
Local police say they are noticing an increase in DWI arrests as life gets back to some sort of normalcy during the pandemic.
Local police say they are noticing an increase in DWI arrests as life gets back to some sort of normalcy during the pandemic.(KBTX)
By Kendall Hogan
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Local police departments say that as businesses and bars are fully re-opening, they are noticing an increase in arrests for Driving While Intoxicated.

Below are stats for DWI trends from the College Station and Bryan Police Departments from January-April:

Police say that as more businesses and bars continue to open to full capacity around the community, more impaired drivers are out on the roads.

