Madisonville hit and run suspect in custody

A suspect fled the scene of a crash at Highway 21 and I-45
Vehicle involved in crash at Highway 21 and I-45
Vehicle involved in crash at Highway 21 and I-45(Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Madison County Sheriff’s Office has the suspect of a hit and run in custody.

According to the sheriff’s office, Jacobi Erickson caused a crash at the intersection of Highway 21 and southbound I-45 around 8:30 a.m., Wednesday. Erickson ran from the scene, causing a manhunt that involved the Madisonville Police Department, Leon County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Highway Patrol.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

