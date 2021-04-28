Advertisement

Mu Earns USATF Athlete of the Week Honors

Texas A&M Track and Field's Athing Mu sets a new collegiate record in the 800m at 1:57.73 in...
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS – Texas A&M freshman phenom Athing Mu shattered the collegiate 800m record on April 17 earning her United States Track & Field (USATF) Athlete of the Week, the organization announced.

Mu stopped the clock at 1:57.73, breaking the previous outdoor collegiate record of 1:59.10 set by Oregon’s Raevyn Rogers in 2017. Mu also broke the U20 national record of 1:58.21, set in 2013 by Ajee’ Wilson.

She ranks No. 6 on the world all-time U20 performer list and No. 10 on the all-time U.S. performer list.

It is her second USATF Athlete of the Week honor this year. She also became the second collegian this season to earn multiple honors.

2021 USATF Athlete of the Week Winners

April 22 – Athing Mu (Texas A&M)

April 15 – DeAnna Price (Professional)

April 8 – Kenny Selmon (Professional)

April 1 – Tara Davis (Texas)

March 25 – Emily Sisson (Professional)

March 18 – Tara Davis (Texas)

March 11 – Emmanuel Bor (Professional)

March 4 – Grant Holloway (Professional)

February 25 – Jaylen Slade (IMG Academy)

February 18 – Elle Purrier (Professional)

February 11 – Athing Mu (Texas A&M)

February 4 – Bryce Hoppel (Professional)

January 28 – Ryan Crouser (Professional)

January 21 -  KC Lightfoot (Baylor, turned Professional April 20, 2021)

