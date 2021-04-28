‘My heart just exploded:’ Surprise reunion brings local photographer to tears

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas photographer was brought to tears when a family she photographed for more than a decade, but lost touch with 16 years ago, surprised her by booking a family session under a different name and showing up with a new generation in tow.

Photographer Charla Holmes and Kitty Crow of Ennis have known each other well since Charla began photographing Kitty’s two daughters, Annie, and Kate in 1990 when the girls were 3 and 4.

They grew up over the next 14 years in front of Charla’s lens from Easter pictures to family portraits at a pond to Christmas cards.

“I never remember the girls not wanting to have their photographs made,” Charla said.

Charla also photographed Kitty’s wedding to her husband Joe, whom she married in 1992.

But when the girls graduated and went off to college, Charla and Kitty lost touch.

Charla ended up relocating her studio from Corsicana to Waco part time in 2008 and full time in 2012.

And that’s where things stood until a marketing company sent Kitty an email blast advertising photography sessions with Charla in Waco.

The email gave Kitty an idea.

Worried Charla might have remembered her voice, she had her daughter Kate, a now married mom of two, call and book the appointment.

Last week, Kitty, Joe, Kate, and her husband and two kids and Annie and her husband and two kids, arrived for the appointment at Waco Work in downtown Waco shocking the longtime photographer.

“It took a minute for them to sink in,” Holmes said.

“That this really was my Kitty Crow that I had loved all these years and grown with, and I was just like ‘this can’t be real.’ And my heart just exploded. It was wonderful.”

The women went through a lot together in their younger years.

Kitty lost her first husband the same year Charla began photographing the girls.

“Those were the cutest little girls. Just giggly,” Charla recalls.

“So cute. So sweet and always full of hugs.”

“It was all the memories she created for us over the years. She watched my girls grow up,” Kitty said.

“She was like family.”

Charla and Kitty both say the reunion was special and emotional and Charla said it’s a reminder of why she does what she does.

“I felt love, but it made me realize that my life’s work really matters to the people I work with, “Charla said.

“I think I’m a collector of people and relationships over this 30-plus year thing and they mean everything to me. They’ve become my family and I want to give them something that they’ll love and will give them lots of joy and it’s really rewarding when it’s real and they reciprocate and love me, too.”

