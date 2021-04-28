One person killed in Bryan early morning shooting

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one person dead.

According to a tweet, officers were called to N. Ennis around 5:20 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a shooting. When officers got there, they found a person with a gunshot wound. That person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Bryan investigators believe the two people involved knew each other and this was an isolated incident. No one has been arrested or charged yet.

Shooting Investigation -- At 5:20 am, Officers responded to the 300 block of N Ennis for reports of a shooting. Officers located a person with a gunshot wound who was pronounced deceased on scene. It appears to be an isolated incident where the suspect and victim knew each other. pic.twitter.com/xjU1BIkLtX — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) April 28, 2021

