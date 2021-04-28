One person killed in Bryan early morning shooting
According to a tweet, officers were called to N. Ennis around 5:20 a.m. Wednesday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one person dead.
According to a tweet, officers were called to N. Ennis around 5:20 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a shooting. When officers got there, they found a person with a gunshot wound. That person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
Bryan investigators believe the two people involved knew each other and this was an isolated incident. No one has been arrested or charged yet.
