Advertisement

Rough Draught Whiskey Bar working to reopen after a fire in October

The bar has been rebuilding for the last seven months, working to come back bigger and better.
Rough Draught Whiskey Bar at Northgate.
Rough Draught Whiskey Bar at Northgate.(KBTX)
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -After seven months, Rough Draught Whiskey bar at Northgate is closer to reopening.

Rough Draught owners say there is not a set date for the grand opening, but they expect it to be sometime early this Summer.

The bar will be expanding its services, by creating a pizza shop next door that will connect to the bar.

In October the bar closed due to a fire that caused damage to the back of the building and next door at BBQ 13-0.

After an investigation done by College Station Fire Department, Randall Summers, 28 was arrested and charged with two counts of arson. Summers was released on bond a week later.

KBTX has reached out to the Brazos County District Attorney’s office to get any updates on the case.

Its Alive!!

Today is a good day! The last time these lights were on was in early October of 2020. Not much longer now folks, stay tuned for more!

Posted by Rough Draught on Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James grabs a rebound during an NBA basketball game against...
Ohio bar owner refuses to play NBA games until LeBron James is ‘expelled’ from league
Bryan police say the suspect rolled her car on Mumford Road as she was being followed by the...
Police: Suspect in hit-and-run involved in rollover crash on Mumford Road
Corn Fusion coming soon
EXCLUSIVE SNEAK PEEK: Soon a new food truck will be putting a twist on elote
Amber Guyger, a former Dallas police officer, was sentenced to 10 years in the 2018 shooting of...
Ex-Dallas officer who killed neighbor appeals guilty verdict
Law enforcement authorities said the missing teen has been safely found.
UPDATE: Missing Grimes County teen found safe in Houston-area

Latest News

Check presentation to Caroline McDonald, wife of the late Judge Tom McDonald on behalf of the...
Local organization honors late judge with check presentation to Boonville Heritage Park
spring cleaning hacks with molly maid
Spring cleaning beyond just the broom and vaccum
Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 4/28
Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 4/28
Brigadier General Joe Ramirez at Community Builders Breakfast
B/CS Habitat for Humanity hosts Community Builders Breakfast