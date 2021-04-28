Rough Draught Whiskey Bar working to reopen after a fire in October
The bar has been rebuilding for the last seven months, working to come back bigger and better.
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -After seven months, Rough Draught Whiskey bar at Northgate is closer to reopening.
Rough Draught owners say there is not a set date for the grand opening, but they expect it to be sometime early this Summer.
The bar will be expanding its services, by creating a pizza shop next door that will connect to the bar.
In October the bar closed due to a fire that caused damage to the back of the building and next door at BBQ 13-0.
After an investigation done by College Station Fire Department, Randall Summers, 28 was arrested and charged with two counts of arson. Summers was released on bond a week later.
KBTX has reached out to the Brazos County District Attorney’s office to get any updates on the case.
