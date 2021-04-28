Rough Draught Whiskey Bar working to reopen after a fire in October

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -After seven months, Rough Draught Whiskey bar at Northgate is closer to reopening.

Rough Draught owners say there is not a set date for the grand opening, but they expect it to be sometime early this Summer.

The bar will be expanding its services, by creating a pizza shop next door that will connect to the bar.

In October the bar closed due to a fire that caused damage to the back of the building and next door at BBQ 13-0.

After an investigation done by College Station Fire Department, Randall Summers, 28 was arrested and charged with two counts of arson. Summers was released on bond a week later.

KBTX has reached out to the Brazos County District Attorney’s office to get any updates on the case.

Its Alive!! Today is a good day! The last time these lights were on was in early October of 2020. Not much longer now folks, stay tuned for more! Posted by Rough Draught on Tuesday, April 27, 2021

