Spring cleaning beyond just the broom and vaccum

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After spending almost a year exclusively in our homes, spring is the time to deep clean. Molly Maid of BCS has some advice for cleaning the house beyond just a broom and vacuum.

There are several items in your house you can use, beyond just their intended purpose, to clean, according to Molly Maid of BCS franchise owner, Marshall Patton.

“One of the things that has always interested me is things that you can use that you already have mostly, dish soap, vinegar, and things like that. You can find [items] around the house that are really inexpensive that can be used in an amazing number of ways to clean and sometimes just the experimentation is kind of neat. It takes the drudgery out of cleaning,” said Patton.

Out of the multitude of cleaning advice Patton has, his favorite is the utilization of the dryer sheet because it can be used on many surfaces.

“It works on carpets for repelling pet hair. It works on wood surfaces for shinning and repelling dust. It also works on hard water stains. It works on so many rooms in your house,” said Patton. “Plus, you use them in the dryer. It’s just a multipurpose tool.”

Other uses for dryer sheets are listed below, according to Molly Maid of BCS:

Get rid of hard water stains on a shower door: New or used

Remove stubborn toilet rings: New or used

Remove and repel dust of blinds, baseboards and furniture: New or used

Remove smudges and fingerprints from any glass surface, iPad, phone, tv, or reading glasses: New or used

Clean water spots of chrome handles

Clean stainless steel

Put in kitchen or bathroom garbage can for fresh smell: new

Remove dead insects off bumper or window of the car

Put a dryer sheet in a greasy pan with warm soapy water, let it soak overnight, it will nearly wipe clean with no effort

For more advice on different ways you can clean your home, you can visit the Molly Maid blog.

If you don’t have time to put some of these cleaning tools to work, Molly Maid will come clean your home for you, which includes a free in-home estimate.

