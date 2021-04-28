St. Joseph Health focuses on primary care providers, pharmacies for second phase of vaccination effort

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos vaccination hub will offer first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for the last time next Tuesday, but officials with St. Joseph Health say operations at the hub are just the first phase of the county’s vaccination effort.

Phase one was all about getting as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible, which is why the hub was so effective for the past three months. The hub won’t shut down for good until it’s done administering second doses in mid-June, but now St. Joseph Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kia Parsi says this second phase is more about one-to-one visits with primary care providers or pharmacies and people looking to get their shot.

“The initial amount of people that were highly motivated to get vaccinated, have gotten vaccinated,” Parsi said. “I think for those folks who are concerned or have questions, having that one-on-one conversation with their primary care physician or provider, and really getting their questions answered to make sure they are comfortable getting the vaccine, is really the next step.”

Parsi says now is the time for those with reservations to weigh the benefits against the risks with their doctor. He also says most people now know someone who has been vaccinated and hopes they share the advantages of immunity with those still unsure about getting a shot.

“It really gives a lot of comfort knowing that you’re vaccinated,” Parsi said. “Sharing that with your friends and family members I think will go a long way to help people feel comfortable and confident that may be sitting on the fence.”

Community strike teams are an opportunity that remains on the table, Parsi says, but none are planned at the moment. He says St. Joseph is engaged in continued efforts to educate the public about the benefits of vaccination.

“It is difficult to see people in our hospitals sick and even dying, knowing if they got vaccinated, that life would’ve been saved,” Parsi said. “We definitely want to encourage it.”

Despite the hub beginning to shut down, Parsi says that doesn’t concern him in terms of getting continued access to vaccine doses from the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS). He says supply is becoming less of an issue entering this phase of the inoculation effort.

“It was feast or famine. Initially, we weren’t getting enough doses, and now we have a surplus because demand isn’t as high as it was,” Parsi said. “We’re hopeful the 4,000 doses we have in our inventory right now we can administer to the community. There will be the opportunity to ask for more doses in the future if we need it.”

He also says St. Joseph is working closely with other local providers to make sure they all have enough doses to serve those who are asking for the vaccine, which includes transferring doses to clinics or pharmacies that might need more.

“I’ve reached out to some emergency rooms and HealthPoint clinics to see if they need vaccines as well,” Parsi said. “You do have to be registered with the state. If the provider is not registered with the state to administer the vaccine, then we cannot transfer the doses. St. Joseph is willing to talk with other healthcare partners if they want to get doses to help administer.”

While Parsi says the Brazos Valley has done a great job with the first phase of vaccination, especially in protecting those who were most at risk of death or severe illness at the hands of COVID-19, there’s still a long way to go before reaching herd immunity.

“Even the folks we’ve vaccinated already has shown a significant improvement in the number of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID,” Parsi said. “Vaccinating a large percentage of those people who were 65 years and older has definitely decreased the chances of experiencing another wave, but really to eliminate this pandemic, we do need that herd immunity.”

Parsi says even those who aren’t a patient with St. Joseph Health can still call them at 979-774-2121 to get set up with a provider who will administer the shot. People can also visit the Brazos County Health District’s website to find places locally where the vaccine is available.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.