TAMU program providing free services to children with autism

Since 2016, C2C has provided services to more than 500 families across the state
You can sign up at anytime for the TAMU Coach to Communicate program.(KBTX)
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Department of Educational Psychology is working to break barriers for families with autistic children.

The Coach to Communicate (C2C) program is a free English/Spanish speaking service to help with learning, communication, and social skills.

Since 2016, C2C has provided services to more than 500 families across the state. Coaches create a plan that is tailored to each family, meeting once a week virtually.

“We meet weekly with parents and use evidence-based practices to work with the parents,” said Valeria Yllades, project coordinator. “We give them feedback so that we can continue improving the communication skills for their children.”

Yllades says these tools will help families long after they complete the program.

“It’s important for parents to have this knowledge because we’re talking about people who are going to be with their child long term. So being able to work with their child and know how to work with them, that’s going to make a significant impact,” said Yllades.

The program is free for caregivers of children with any autism spectrum disorder ranging in ages birth to 22.

You can find more information about the free services by clicking here or by emailing Tamuauparent@tamu.edu.

Information in Spanish provided by C2C:

“En el mes nacional de concientización sobre el autismo, la Universidad de Texas A&M tiene un proyecto financiado por Texas Higher Education Board ofrece servicios gratuitos a las familias con hijos con autismo en línea por zoom. Se enfocan en la comunicación de su hijo en un entorno natural. Las sesiones son individualizadas y el numero de sesiones depende de la preferencia y disponibilidad de la familia.

Si usted cuida o o educa a un niño con autismo y esta interesado sobre sesiones gratuitas puede entrar a Autism.tamu.edu para mas información.”

FREE parent coaching in communication skills for any caretaker of a child up to 22 years old with Autism Spectrum...

Posted by TAMU Coach to Communicate on Sunday, April 25, 2021

