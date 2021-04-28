Advertisement

Wind Advisory issued for parts of the Brazos Valley Wednesday

Wind gusts upwards of 30-35mph+ will be possible throughout the afternoon
Gusts up to 30-40mph will be possible Wednesday across portions of the Brazos Valley.
By Mia Montgomery
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With a gusty Windsday (get it?!) on tap, the National Weather Service has issued a WIND ADVISORY for the following counties that will run from 11am to 7pm Wednesday:

  • Brazos • Burleson • Grimes • Madison • Washington • Waller • Austin

South winds blowing at 15-25 mph with gusts upwards of 30-35 mph+ will be possible throughout Wednesday afternoon and into the evening.

Loose lawn items and empty trash cans could get tossed around and high-profile vehicles may have difficulty driving on area roadways. Loose tree limbs may fall with the stronger wind gusts found.

