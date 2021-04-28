Wind Advisory issued for parts of the Brazos Valley Wednesday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With a gusty Windsday (get it?!) on tap, the National Weather Service has issued a WIND ADVISORY for the following counties that will run from 11am to 7pm Wednesday:

Brazos • Burleson • Grimes • Madison • Washington • Waller • Austin

South winds blowing at 15-25 mph with gusts upwards of 30-35 mph+ will be possible throughout Wednesday afternoon and into the evening.

Loose lawn items and empty trash cans could get tossed around and high-profile vehicles may have difficulty driving on area roadways. Loose tree limbs may fall with the stronger wind gusts found.

WIND ADVISORY in effect today between 11am & 7pm.



South wind hauls through the Brazos Valley today. Gusts 30mph+ expected to blow all the way into the evening #bcstx pic.twitter.com/aSf0Q7opiK — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) April 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.