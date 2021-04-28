WINDSday is gusty and steamy, could turn stormy by Thursday

Wednesday is already gusty and humid! We’ve been fortunate enough to NOT have to talk about the phrase “heat index” for most of 2021, but it sure looks and feels like a taste of early summer is in store for us this afternoon. Along with gusts to about 40mph possible, temps may feel anywhere from 90-95 degrees this afternoon in the sunshine. That wind may be enough to push around the higher profile vehicles, knock over the lawn gnomes, etc. Wind calms a touch headed into tonight, where we then keep eyes on the radar once again overnight. Storms are expected to mainly stay to our west, then northwest from now through early, early Thursday, but a low-end severe weather risk (gusty wind) will come with any storm that moves into the area through early Thursday.

Rain and a couple storms look more likely from sunrise onward through at least the first half of Thursday. The chance for rain with it is decent (60%), however rainfall totals from it are expected to generally come between 0.1″ and 0.5″. Depending on how fast or slow this weather maker is to clear Texas, we may need to linger some rain chances into the weekend forecast. One thing you can count on continuing: breezy and gusty springtime wind blows through the rest of the week.

Wednesday: Morning clouds, afternoon sun. Isolated rain chance before 10am. High: 90. Wind: SSE 15-25 mph, gusting 35 mph+.

Wednesday Night: Cloudy with a 50% chance of showers and storms after midnight. Low: 71. Wind: S 10-15 mph, G. 20 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 80. Wind: W becoming N 10-15 mph, gusting 20 mph+.

Thursday Night: Mainly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers. Low: 64. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

