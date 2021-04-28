Advertisement

Women’s basketball signs Ohio State transfer Aaliyah Patty

By Brandon Collins / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Apr. 28, 2021
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M women’s basketball announced the signing of senior forward Aaliyah Patty on Wednesday.

“We are bringing in a highly sought after player who has nearly 60 starts in her career for a top-25 program,” head coach Gary Blair said. “She brings versatility to the front court. Aaliyah presents a matchup problem around the interior. She can shoot, pick and pop, screen and roll and hit the trailing three, which is exactly what post players in today’s game have to be able to do. This is a young lady that is going to not just be a great addition on the court, but her and her family are going to fit into our family very well.”

Patty is a transfer from Ohio State, where she played her previous three seasons. The West Chester, Illinois, native started 58 games, including 18 starts this past season. During the 2020-21 campaign, Patty averaged 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per game, while leading the team in blocks (21).

The 6-foot-3 forward had 12 double-digit scoring performances last year. Patty was named an OSU Scholar-Athlete in 2019, and earned Academic All-Big Ten honors in 2021.

Prior to college, she was a top-100 recruit and was dubbed a four star by Prospect Nation. Patty was named to the American Family Insurance All-USA Illinois Girls Basketball Team as a senior, and garnered Chicago Tribune’s girls’ basketball first team all-state honors in 2017-18.

PRONUNCIATION

Aaliyah (uh-LEE-uh) Patty (Pad-ee)

Visit for more information on Texas A&M women's basketball.

