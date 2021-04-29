Aggies close out home schedule against Kentucky

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M softball hosts No. 17 Kentucky in a three-game series beginning Friday at Davis Diamond.

This season the Maroon & White have belted 62 home runs in 45 games on the year, ranking sixth in program history in a single season. Haley Lee, Makinzy Herzog and Shaylee Ackerman combined for 44 of the team’s total.

The Aggies are 31-14 (8-10 SEC) entering the matchup. Last weekend the team picked up a series road win against Mississippi State. Makinzy Herzog recorded two wins in the circle, while blasting three home runs as Haley Lee tallied her 21st bomb of the year.

Herzog paces the staff with 12 wins, followed by Kayla Poynter with nine victories and Grace Uribe with seven.

Lee is tied for third in the nation and ranks second in conference play with her 21 homers this season. The junior moves to second in program history, tying Cali Lanphear ’13.

Bre Warren was named the SEC Freshman of the Week, picking up her second honor of the year after previously being named Player of the Week on March. 30. The outfielder is currently second on the team in doubles (9) and walks (21), third in batting average (.343) and tied for third in hits (37). In SEC play, she leads the Aggies in hits (19) and doubles (4), while ranking second in batting average (.339) and RBI (10) behind Lee.

Following the game on Sunday, Texas A&M will honor its four seniors; Dani Elder, Gabby Moreno, Kayla Poynter and Ashlynn Walls.

Kentucky arrives to Aggieland with a 32-12 (7-11 SEC) ledger. The Wildcats have won only one series through conference play, coming against No. 3 Alabama. The offense is led by Kayla Kowalik and Tatum Spangler, who boast .526 and .385 batting averages, respectively. Erin Coffel powers the squad with 16 home runs and 49 RBI. In the circle, Autumn Humes leads the staff with 15 wins and 97 strikeouts in 118.0 innings of work.

The Wildcats lead the overall series 9-7 with the Aggies holding a 4-2 advantage in Bryan-College Station.

Friday’s contest is slated to begin at 6 p.m. with Saturday and Sunday’s games set for a 2 p.m. and 12 p.m. first pitch. All three games this weekend can be streamed on SEC Network+ and the radio broadcast can be heard locally on 97.3 FM and worldwide inside the free 12th Man Mobile app. Search “12th Man Mobile” inside the App Store or Google Play to download.

