Brazos Valley counties take part in May 1 elections

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Counties across the Brazos Valley will hold elections this Saturday, May 1. Elections will take place from 7 a.m.- 7 p.m. To vote in Texas you must be a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years old and bring a photo I.D.

Brazos County

Emergency Services District #1 Sales Tax Bond



To learn more about the proposed bond, click here.

For more Brazos County election information, click here.

Grimes County

Anderson Shiro ISD Board of Trustee, Position 5

Richards ISD Bond- Proposition A

City of Iola Proposition A

City of Navasota City Council, Place 5

City of Plantersville Mayor Alderman

City of Bedias Proposition A



To look at a sample ballot, click here.

For more Grimes County election information, click here.

Leon County

For more Leon County elections information, click here.

Madison County

For more Madison County elections information, click here.

Milam County

City of Milam Mayor 3 City Council positions

Cameron ISD Place 1, 2 and 3

City of Thorndale Mayor 2 City Council positions

Rockdale ISD Place 1 & 2



For more information on Milam County elections, click here.

Robertson County

Calvert ISD Bond- Proposition A

Hearne ISD School Board Place 5 School Board Place 6 School Board Place 7 Special Election Place 4 (Unexpired Term)



For more information on Robertson County elections, click here.

Walker County

Hunstville ISD Bond- Proposition A Bond- Proposition B



For more information on Walker County elections, click here.

Waller County

City of Brookshire Mayor Alderman, Position 1 Alderman, Position 2

City of Prairie View Councilmember, Position 1 Councilmember, Position 2 Councilmember, Position 3 Bond- Proposition A Bond- Proposition B Bond- Proposition C Bond- Proposition D

Hempstead ISD Board of Trustees, Position 5 Board of Trustees, Position 6



For more information on Waller County elections, click here.

Washington County

City of Brenham Place 1- Ward 1 Place 3- Ward 3 Place 5- At Large Place 6- At Large

Brenham ISD Trustee At Large- Position 5 Trustee At Large- Position 6 Trustee At Large- Position 7

Pecan Glen Road District Bond Proposition



For more information on Washington County elections, click here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.