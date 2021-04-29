Brazos Valley prepares for TexasMS 150 bike ride

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The City of College Station is preparing for thousands of visitors come Saturday. The annual Bike MS Texas 150 is ending the ride at Kyle Field for the first time.

National MS Society South Central Chapter President, Linda Bates says it’s taken a lot of planning but they’re excited for this new route.

“We work in partnership with every community that we go through that we use along our routes,” said Bates. “We’ve been working with all the police, the emergency management teams as far as fire and ambulance services, the hospitals, and of course with the tourism department.”

To give drivers a heads up College Station Police Department and Grimes County Sheriffs Office shared the routes that will go through these counties.

College Station Police says these are some things to look out for:

No left turns from Holleman Drive South onto FM 2818

No right turns from FM 60 onto Olsen Boulevard

Drive with caution at the diverging diamond at FM 60 & FM 2818

Expect congestion around a rest area at South Dowling & Graham Road

Visit College Station Sports Director, Dominque Powell says they’ve been working to prepare businesses for the spike in visitors.

“We want to make sure they know that there’s going to be probably close to 10,000 people in town this Saturday,” said Powell “Be ready to accept that business however they can, and hopefully we can get that economic impact stretched a bit further.”

Bates encourages the community to join in on the fun. Riders are expected to start showing up in College Station around 12 p.m. until 6 p.m.

“We have all kinds of activities going on outside in the plaza,” said Bates “We invite anyone to come out and cheer along the route or at the finish line in Kyle Field.”

Being the largest fundraising event for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, the goal is to raise $7.1 million. So far $5 million has been raised.

For more information on the race and how to donate click here.

🚴⚠️🚴 TRAFFIC ADVISORY — The @MSsocietyTX MS 150 ends in College Station (at Kyle Field) this Saturday, May 1, bringing thousands of bicyclists through the south and west areas of our city between lunchtime and 6 p.m. Please use extra caution driving in these areas! pic.twitter.com/x5Th6oc0oj — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) April 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.