Bryan High School student receives appointment to U.S. Naval Academy

Charles McLaughlin has been given an appointment in Annapolis, MD.(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan High School student was recognized with a special honor Thursday morning.

Charles McLaughlin is headed to the U.S. Naval Academy this fall after he graduates high school. Congressman Pete Sessions, (R)- District 17, was in Bryan to congratulate the student. Former Congressman Bill Flores nominated McLaughlin to be considered for admission at the service academy.

″It’s really a massive honor. It was tough. It’s really tough to get in and getting an offer of appointment was great and so I was really honored to receive that,” said McLaughlin.

Sessions said the honor reflects not only on McLaughlin, but the school district as well.

”Well Bryan ISD will have four people thus far that will be going to our academies. They represent not only the credentialing from this great school system and school district but really the very best of what I call Central Texas,” said Sessions.

McLaughlin plans to study mechanical engineering or data sciences and go into surface warfare for the military. He is also an Eagle Scout, attended Boys State and is a member of the National Honor Society.

