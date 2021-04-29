Advertisement

Bryan shooting suspect now in custody

The man accused of shooting and killing another man early Wednesday morning is now in police custody, KBTX has confirmed.
The man accused of shooting and killing another man early Wednesday morning is now in police custody, KBTX has confirmed.
The man accused of shooting and killing another man early Wednesday morning is now in police custody, KBTX has confirmed.
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The man accused of shooting and killing another man early Wednesday morning is now in police custody, KBTX has confirmed.

Sources tell News 3′s Rusty Surette that Clifford Dewayne Salter, 22, turned himself in to authorities and is now charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. His bond is now set at $200,000.

Salter is accused of killing Ernest Cardona, 43, of Bryan around 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday at a home in the 300 block of N. Ennis Street.

No details were available about a motive or what led up to the shooting but police did say it appears to be an isolated incident where the suspect and victim knew each other.

We’ll update this story when new details are made available.

