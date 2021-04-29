Advertisement

Bryan wins playoff opener as Jessica Adams becomes Lady Vikings strikeout leader

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan softball team won its Bi-District playoff opener over Waxahachie 9-3 Wednesday night at Davis Diamond on the Texas A&M campus.

Jessica Adams was dominating across the board. The senior pitcher, that has signed with the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, strikes out 16 as she becomes the program’s all-time strikeout leader. At the plate, she goes 3-4 with four RBIs including a 2 run homerun and 2 run triple.

Bryan jumped out to a 5-0 lead after scoring 2 runs in the first and 3 more in the second inning. Adams played a part in the first run that Bryan scored. She drew a throw to second base on a delayed steal that allowed Alexis Rodriguez to score to make it 1-0.

The best of three series now switches to Waxahachie. Game two will be played at 5 pm on Friday. If a third game is necessary it will begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of game 2.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 2018 photo of Clifford Dewayne Salter
Police identify suspect, victim in early morning fatal shooting
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James grabs a rebound during an NBA basketball game against...
Ohio bar owner refuses to play NBA games until LeBron James is ‘expelled’ from league
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Layla Javeri, 17, was last seen on Normand Drive on April 12, 2021.
College Station police looking for missing teen
Bryan police say the suspect rolled her car on Mumford Road as she was being followed by the...
Police: Suspect in hit-and-run involved in rollover crash on Mumford Road

Latest News

2021 Brazos Valley high school softball playoff pairings & results
Women’s basketball signs Ohio State transfer Aaliyah Patty
Texas A&M Football Date at 2021 SEC Football Media Day Set
Texas A&M Golf
Dow Receives Individual Bid to NCAA Regional