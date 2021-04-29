Bryan wins playoff opener as Jessica Adams becomes Lady Vikings strikeout leader

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan softball team won its Bi-District playoff opener over Waxahachie 9-3 Wednesday night at Davis Diamond on the Texas A&M campus.

Jessica Adams was dominating across the board. The senior pitcher, that has signed with the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, strikes out 16 as she becomes the program’s all-time strikeout leader. At the plate, she goes 3-4 with four RBIs including a 2 run homerun and 2 run triple.

Bryan jumped out to a 5-0 lead after scoring 2 runs in the first and 3 more in the second inning. Adams played a part in the first run that Bryan scored. She drew a throw to second base on a delayed steal that allowed Alexis Rodriguez to score to make it 1-0.

The best of three series now switches to Waxahachie. Game two will be played at 5 pm on Friday. If a third game is necessary it will begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of game 2.

