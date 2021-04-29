Advertisement

Catholic Charities of Central Texas hosts Giving Day

The group gave free hygiene products to those in need
By Jessica Gruenling
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On Thursday, Catholic Charities of Central Texas hosted a Giving Day to benefit the Brazos Valley Community.

The drive-thru event gave free diapers, wipes, hygiene kits, and a lunch to those in need. Community members were also able to drop off financial donations as well.

“It’s been wonderful to give back to the community and then also see the community, witness the community help support Catholic Charities so we can provide more to the community,” said John Paci, the Director of the Brazos Valley office.

Through early donations, the organization raised $28,000.

If you would like to donate you can visit www.ccctx.org/donate.

