Central Texas officer makes delivery after DoorDash driver arrested following traffic stop

A Central Texas police officer completed the delivery after a DoorDash driver was arrested...
A Central Texas police officer completed the delivery after a DoorDash driver was arrested following a traffic stop. (File)(Nick Nelson)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – A Killeen police officer completed the delivery after a DoorDash driver was arrested following a traffic stop.

The delivery driver was pulled over at 11 p.m. on Sunday for a traffic violation, but officers determined he was named in an outstanding warrant and took him into custody.

“One of the officers on scene, Officer Metcalf, observed the food delivery and took it upon himself to complete the food delivery,” police said in a Facebook post.

Thank you Officer Metcalf..

Posted by Killeen Police Department on Thursday, April 29, 2021

