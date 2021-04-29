Corps mom organizes fundraiser to feed cookies to entire Texas A&M Corps of Cadets

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The simple act of giving someone a cookie harkened back to a nearly century-old tradition Wednesday.

Back in 1922, 11 Aggie corps moms came down from Dallas to feed the entire Texas A&M Corps of Cadets. Nearly 100 years later, another Aggie mom helped organize that same effort again.

Partnering with Crumbl Cookies and the Houston A&M Club, Aggie corps parents raised enough money to feed all 2,058 cadets and delivered maroon and white red velvet cookies to each regiment.

Jane Metz is the Aggie mom who played the largest role in organizing the event. She’s a proud corps mom of her two sons who graduated in 2014 and 2019.

”The parents just jumped in with both feet and decided that they wanted to donate, so we raised $6,000 in a week and a half to feed the entire corps, which has never been done since 1922,” Metz said.

”I’m really impressed by what she has done to feed the cadets,” Houston A&M Club President Hector Cavazos said. “I think as a former cadet myself, it’s nice to be able to give back.”

Metz said the mental health issues caused in large part by the pandemic also played a role in her decision to organize this. The cookies were delivered in boxes that included inspirational messages.

“I know the environment of the corps enough as a parent and that there was a lot of depression during COVID for some people,” Metz said. “I just felt like it was an unprecedented time where mental health was an issue, so I wanted to be able to reach out.”

Metz plans to start a nonprofit called “Everybody Needs a Cookie” so they can start doing this twice a year, once in the spring and again in the fall.

