Damp Thursday, more rain and storms likely into the weekend

A few rumbles overnight may have shook awake a few of us, but it was more bark than bite here in the Brazos Valley to start Thursday. Light rainfall totals will continue through the morning, but it’ll be enough to keep the pavement wet through the first half of the day. Another blossom of activity on the radar is expected, not for all, but for many going into the afternoon. Long and short: It’ll be a good idea to keep the rain gear with you through the next several days!

The oft-mentioned low pressure system looks more and more like it will get “stuck” over the state of Texas for a couple days. While that means more beneficial rain for the Lone Star State, that also means we’ll need to keep an eye out for some heavy rain into our weekend plans. It won’t be all day, all-encompassing coverage, but scattered rain and storms are expected off and on through Saturday evening, where the low then exits, and sunshine may try to salvage the weekend Sunday. Through this whole time frame, in addition to some areas of heavy rainfall and isolated minor flooding, some unruly storms will be capable of hail and high winds. The overall threat is low, but it warrants having a backup plan for any outdoor activities you’ve got planned through the first half of the weekend.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 84. Wind: SSE 10-15 mph, gusting 25 mph.

Thursday Night: Mainly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers. Low: 68. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Friday: Cloudy with a 40% chance for showers. High: 76. Wind: NE 5-15 mph.

Friday Night: Cloudy with a 50% chance of showers. Low: 63. Wind: NE 5-15 mph.

