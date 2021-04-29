Advertisement

Independent vaccine providers ready to meet the need and vaccinate the Brazos Valley

The Brazos County vaccine hub will stop making first dose appointments on Friday
Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines.
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Friday marks the final opportunity to schedule first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Brazos County Community COVID-19 Vaccination hub. The hub accredits its pending closure to a decrease in demand for the vaccine. To date, the vaccine hub at the Brazos Center has administered just over 80,000 vaccines. With the closure of the hub, local medical providers and pharmacies will be tasked with the duty of distributing the vaccine out to the community. Local providers say they’re ready to meet the challenge.

Texas A&M Health Family Care in Bryan is a vaccine provider and currently has over 2,400 Pfizer doses and 1,000 Moderna doses, according to the Texas COVID-19 Vaccine Availability Dashboard. Dr. Grady Hogue says they have one goal in mind, and that’s to get everyone vaccinated. Hogue says smaller providers have an opportunity to reach people the hub couldn’t, whether it be timing and scheduling challenges or vaccine hesitancy.

“Every person that we can vaccinate is just one more that we protected,” said Hogue. “I think it’s an issue of trust at this point, so it’s very important that people have a good relationship with someone they trust hopefully, that will be a primary care provider or clinic.”

BCS Pharmacy in Bryan currently has over 200 Moderna and 500 Johnson & Johnson doses, according to the Texas COVID-19 Vaccine Availability Dashboard. Maikel Gad, owner of BCS Pharmacy, says he vaccinates about 20 people a day. He says clients trust them, so it’s easier for him to get the vaccines out.

“We have both shots, which is Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, to meet the patient’s expectations,” said Gad. “We want to meet people where they are. Sometimes it’s hard for them to come to us, like it’s easier for us to go to them than they come to us.”

Stay Healthy, Stay vaccinated, Stop the spreading. BCS Pharmacy will help you stay strong💪 with Updated covid shots 💉....

Posted by BCS Pharmacy on Tuesday, April 20, 2021

The Brazos County Health District recently received a $785,000 grant to go toward vaccine outreach in the Brazos Valley. Mary Parrish, the Brazos County Emergency Preparedness administrative assistant, says the mobile strike teams should be operational in the coming weeks to pick up where the Brazos County hub leaves off.

“Shutting down the hub is not going to be the end of the world. We are going to have our vaccination team out in the public and getting people vaccinated,” said Parrish. “That’s why we’re very excited about having our vaccine team that we’re putting together. Hopefully, we can get them hired and out into the community within the next few weeks.”

Even though the Brazos Hub will no longer offer first doses, they will continue to provide second doses for those who received their first dose at the hub.

Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard

