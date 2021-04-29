KBTX Chief White House Correspondent: Biden’s first Congressional speech was ‘surreal’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KBTX) - KBTX Chief White House Correspondent Jon Decker was inside the U.S. Capitol building in the House Chamber for President Joe Biden’s first Congressional address since taking office. Decker was just one of seven reporters allowed inside the chamber for the address.

Decker described the experience as “surreal.”

“This was my 26th time inside the House chamber for an address to Congress, but this was unlike anything I’ve ever experienced before,” Decker said.

He says just 200 people were allowed to be in the chamber for last night’s speech. Decker said it was a stark difference compared to the roughly 1,600 people who were there in February 2020 for President Trump’s final State of the Union speech. He explained that social distancing protocols meant that some members of the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate were forced to watch the address from the gallery where he was sitting. Decker said that ruffled some feathers.

“Some of them were not too pleased,” Decker said.

Biden went off-script a number of times to highlight the efforts of Congress collectively rather than singling out Democrats. Decker said those are probably attempts from the president to bridge the divide on Capitol Hill.

“He wanted to make it clear that he wants to work well with this essentially divided Congress,” Decker said. “It’s 50-50 in the U.S. Senate, Democrats have a slight margin in the House of Representatives, he recognizes that. He also recognizes that there are things that they can come together on.”

