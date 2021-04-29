Advertisement

Lawmakers share thoughts after President Biden’s speech to Congress

President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the...
President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)(Melina Mara | AP)
By Gray DC Newsroom
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Joe Biden delivered his first address to a Joint Session of Congress Wednesday evening.

The president touted the already-passed American Rescue Plan and pushed his ‘infrastructure’ initiatives -- the American Jobs Plan and American Families Plan.

The Gray Television Washington News Bureau team caught up with lawmakers from around the country after the speech. To watch clips from their interviews, click on the video carousel above.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 2018 photo of Clifford Dewayne Salter
Police identify suspect, victim in early morning fatal shooting
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James grabs a rebound during an NBA basketball game against...
Ohio bar owner refuses to play NBA games until LeBron James is ‘expelled’ from league
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Layla Javeri, 17, was last seen on Normand Drive on April 12, 2021.
College Station police looking for missing teen
Bryan police say the suspect rolled her car on Mumford Road as she was being followed by the...
Police: Suspect in hit-and-run involved in rollover crash on Mumford Road

Latest News

Congress passes COVID-19 relief bill - Mike Sherman
Texas will gain two seats in Congress as residents of color drive population gains
Congress passes COVID-19 relief bill - Mike Sherman
Texas will gain two seats in Congress as residents of color drive population gains
Rep. Ben Cline (R-VA) previews joint session speech
Rep. Ben Cline (R-VA) previews joint session speech
FILE - In this April 21, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19...
Biden to propose free preschool, a $200B investment
Harris County, Texas, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez is President Joe Biden's pick for director of U.S....
Houston-area sheriff is named to lead immigration agency