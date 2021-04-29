Monitoring scattered rain/storm chances into the upcoming weekend

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Early Thursday rumbles and light rain may have been the beginning of what could be an at times soggy next several days across the Brazos Valley.

A slow moving storm system will spark scattered rain/storm chances over the next few days.

Remember that pesky low pressure system we’ve been telling you about all week? It’s flung a lot of energy Texas’s way over the past 24 hours and is poised to provide at least enough lift (and overstay its welcome into the weekend) to keep off/on rain and storms in the forecast through at least the first half of the weekend.

As this low gets “cut off” from the main upper level flow of the jet stream, this system will likely remain over the state of Texas through Saturday evening, weakening and moving out by Sunday. What’s that mean? Additional rounds of showers and storms look likely, starting again this afternoon.

The nature of this slow-moving, moisture-rich system could mean quite a few of us tally over an inch of rainfall, but it’s still a bit too soon to determine exactly where the heaviest rain will fall.

A low-end (1 out of 5) severe risk remains for both today and Saturday. Hail and high wind will be the main hazards to be aware of, especially if you have any outdoor plans this weekend. An isolated spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out across the eastern 1/3 of the state, but is not a big concern as of Thursday midday.

Have a way to receive weather alerts this weekend, and make a plan to head indoors quickly if needed. Sunday looks to bring a return to sunshine and heat, building into next week, with another shot at storms coming around Tuesday.

