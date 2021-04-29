Advertisement

Monitoring scattered rain/storm chances into the upcoming weekend

A slow moving storm system will spark scattered rain/storm chances over the next few days.
A slow moving storm system will spark scattered rain/storm chances over the next few days.
By Max Crawford
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Early Thursday rumbles and light rain may have been the beginning of what could be an at times soggy next several days across the Brazos Valley.

A slow moving storm system will spark scattered rain/storm chances over the next few days.
A slow moving storm system will spark scattered rain/storm chances over the next few days.

Remember that pesky low pressure system we’ve been telling you about all week? It’s flung a lot of energy Texas’s way over the past 24 hours and is poised to provide at least enough lift (and overstay its welcome into the weekend) to keep off/on rain and storms in the forecast through at least the first half of the weekend.

As this low gets “cut off” from the main upper level flow of the jet stream, this system will likely remain over the state of Texas through Saturday evening, weakening and moving out by Sunday. What’s that mean? Additional rounds of showers and storms look likely, starting again this afternoon.

The nature of this slow-moving, moisture-rich system could mean quite a few of us tally over an inch of rainfall, but it’s still a bit too soon to determine exactly where the heaviest rain will fall.

A low-end (1 out of 5) severe risk remains for both today and Saturday. Hail and high wind will be the main hazards to be aware of, especially if you have any outdoor plans this weekend. An isolated spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out across the eastern 1/3 of the state, but is not a big concern as of Thursday midday.

A slow moving storm system will spark scattered rain/storm chances over the next few days.
A slow moving storm system will spark scattered rain/storm chances over the next few days.

Have a way to receive weather alerts this weekend, and make a plan to head indoors quickly if needed. Sunday looks to bring a return to sunshine and heat, building into next week, with another shot at storms coming around Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 2018 photo of Clifford Dewayne Salter
Police identify suspect, victim in early morning fatal shooting
The man accused of shooting and killing another man early Wednesday morning is now in police...
Bryan shooting suspect now in custody
Layla Javeri, 17, was last seen on Normand Drive on April 12, 2021.
College Station police looking for missing teen
Photo: First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas / Facebook
Texas lawmakers hope to exclude places of worship from emergency closures after COVID-19 pandemic shuttered doors
Burleson County justice of the peace reprimanded over bigoted comments

Latest News

Study on COVID-19 transmission after being vaccinated will pay for college student participants
Study on COVID-19 transmission after being vaccinated will pay for college student participants
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Multiple crashes shut down part of E. 29th Street Thursday morning.
Bryan police work multiple accidents on E. 29th Street Thursday morning
COVID in Context: April 29
COVID in Context: April 29