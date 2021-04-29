Need for jurors remains high in Brazos County

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Trials in Brazos County are up and running again after pauses during the pandemic. But the courts and county officials say the need for jurors is still high. Gabriel Garcia, Brazos County Clerk, says at last check their jury duty response rate is at about 40 percent.

They are sending out 8,000 summons monthly.

“The response rate has been basically the same as it was pre-pandemic,” Garcia said.

At six, a look at the need for potential jurors as more cases get scheduled in Brazos County.@KBTXNews @BrazosCountyTX pic.twitter.com/LAmBtkbR85 — Clay Falls (@ClayFalls) April 29, 2021

Garcia says while the response rate hasn’t gone down, he’d like to see it improve.

“It’s very important to do your civic duty. We need the good citizens to come out and be a part of this. To have a diverse jury panel is always a good thing,” said Garcia.

Courts of all sizes in Brazos County are looking to get back to regular business. Local Justice of the Peace Courts, including Rick Hill of Precinct 3, resume jury trials in May.

“I think you see the district courts moving forward with jury trials. We’re taking a little slower approach to that but again we’ll be starting them up in Brazos County,” said Hill.

Hill says procedures are still in place to protect jurors during service.

“We have social distancing. We will require masks in court during the process a couple of places we have some room here now that we’re at the Brazos County Admin Building where we can distance people in the atrium area and we clean, we clean consistently,” Hill said.

The Brazos County Clerk’s office encourages you to call them if you need to re-schedule jury duty, but keep in mind they do not have the authority to dismiss jurors.

They can be reached at (979) 361-4224.

