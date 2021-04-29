No. 11 Texas A&M set to kickoff NCAA Tournament play against # 15 South Florida

GREENSBORO, North Carolina – The No. 11 Texas A&M Aggies embark on their 26th consecutive NCAA Division I Championship on Friday when they play the No. 15 South Florida Bulls in a 2 p.m. contest at Macpherson Stadium.

The match streams on NCAA.com. The match may be heard on 97.3 FM KAGC in the Brazos Valley. Fans can listen to every match worldwide, on RadioAggieland.com, the Radio Aggieland app and 12thMan.com/live.

Texas A&M earned an at-large bid and a first-round bye with an 11-3-0 record and their third SEC regular-season title.

The Maroon & White are playing in their 26th consecutive NCAA Tournament, one of four teams to play in each tournament since 1995. The other schools to make every tournament since 1995 are North Carolina (1982-2001), Virginia (1994-2021) and Penn State (1995-2021). Texas A&M is 38-23-7 (610) all-time in the NCAA Championship. The Aggies have appeared in the Sweet Sixteen 15 times and have advanced to the Elite Eight six times. Texas A&M made their first College Cup appearance in 2014.Texas A&M is in the second round of the NCAA Championship for the 23rd consecutive season. They own the third-longest active streak behind only North Carolina (38) and Virginia (26).It will be rest vs. rust for the Aggies who have played just one match since March 27, a 1-0 victory over then-No. 3 TCU at Ellis Field on April 10. The Maroon & White enter the fray with a string of three consecutive shutouts.

SEC Freshman of the Year Barbara Olivieri leads the Aggies’ offense with 16 points on six goals and four assists. Fellow freshmen Laney Carroll and Lauren Geczik each have three goals to supplement the attack. SEC Co-Defender of the Year Karlina Sample anchors a back line that has logged eight shutouts and holds opponents to a 0.78 goals-against average.

This marks the first-ever meeting between Texas A&M and South Florida on the pitch.The winner of the match faces the winner of the Oklahoma State-South Alabama match in a third round contest. The match will be played at 11 a.m. in Cary, North Carolina.