Overnight rain/storm chance leads in additional soggy spots this weekend

By Mia Montgomery
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As scattered showers roam the Brazos Valley Thursday afternoon, we’ll continue to keep eyes on PinPoint Radar through the overnight for the chance to see rain & rumbles early Friday morning.

While not set in stone, persistent guidance suggests that a band of heavy rain & rumbles could develop across the central & southern portions of the area after midnight. If that activity can form, rainfall totals in the range of 1″ - 2″+ cannot be completely ruled out by early Friday. The overall severe threat is on the lower end with this potential activity, but small hail, gusty winds and frequent lightning will be possible in a stronger storm.

The main driver of the activity found over the next 72 hours has been left behind by the jet stream, meaning it will be sloooooow to move out of the state. As this storm system gradually tracks eastward, it sparks scattered rain & storm chances over the next several days. Not necessarily a complete wash out each day, but best to keep the rain gear handy and have a backup plan for any outdoor activities through Sunday.

As a sloooooow storm system takes its time moving out of Texas, additional rain/storm chances stick with us into the weekend.

Stay up-to-date with the potential for showers and storms over the next few days with the KBTX PinPoint Weather App!

