Restaurant’s profit share nets more than $2k for United Way youth group

Altogether, the Youth Leadership Cabinet raised $4,256.19 with the help of the business.
The United Way Youth Leadership Cabinet is a student-led organization that seeks to strengthen...
The United Way Youth Leadership Cabinet is a student-led organization that seeks to strengthen the Brazos Valley by connecting, serving and leading in their community.(Photo courtesy: United Way of the Brazos Valley)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - DoubleDave’s Pizzaworks recently presented a check for more than $2,000 for the United Way of the Brazos Valley’s Youth Leadership Cabinet. The money was collected during a profit share event called United We Share.

In addition to the profit share, a pizza design contest with local celebrity chefs helped raise another $2,000+ for the organization. The winner of the contest was Bryan ISD’s Lester Banks who raised nearly $700. See the story here on how he was able to raise that amount with the help of students at the school.

Altogether, the Youth Leadership Cabinet raised $4,256.19.

The United Way Youth Leadership Cabinet is a student-led organization that seeks to strengthen the Brazos Valley by connecting, serving, and leading in their community.

The Youth Leadership Cabinet is made up of high school students from 8 local high schools, A&M Consolidated High School, Allen Academy, Brazos Christian School, Bryan Collegiate High School, Bryan High School, College Station High School, College View High School, and Rudder High School.

Learn more at uwbv.org/youthleadershipcabinet.

