Study on COVID-19 transmission after being vaccinated will pay for college student participants

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A new study involving thousands of college students across the United States is looking to determine if vaccinated young people can still transmit the virus is being led, in part, by researchers at Texas A&M. They were hoping to have 2,000 local, college-enrolled students take part in the study, but after about a month of searching they still need volunteers.

If you’re between the ages of 18 and 26 and you’re currently enrolled in a college or university, you’re highly encouraged to take part in the study. Students that enroll could receive up to $1,000 for participating. You can learn more by clicking here, or you can email GetVaxxed@tamu.edu or GetVaxxedKV@tamu.edu. The study recently opened up to all college or university enrolled students in Texas.

It’s called Prevent COVID U and it’s looking to see if students who have received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are still infectious.

“This is an incredible opportunity for students of Texas A&M to be part of something big,” said principal investigator and Texas A&M School of Public Health epidemiologist and biostatistician Rebecca Fischer. “The scientific evidence we build will help answer some of the most important questions the world has at this moment about how vaccines work to prevent infections in a real-world scenario. Through this study, we can start answering these questions in the next few months.”

This study will involve 12,000 students nationwide. Half of the participants will be vaccinated as soon as they enroll in the study, and the other half will receive the vaccine four months later.

Additional individuals identified by the participants as “close contacts” will be invited to join the study. Close contacts who agree to participate will be asked to answer weekly questionnaires, provide two blood samples and take daily nose swabs for two weeks.

To join this study, students must agree to not get any COVID-19 licensed or emergency use authorized vaccine until the study staff tells them to. Participants will be required to undergo a screening process, sign a consent form, and complete a questionnaire that will determine eligibility.

To learn more about the study, watch the full interview in the player above.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.