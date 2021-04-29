Texas will gain two seats in Congress as residents of color drive population gains

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas will get to more seats in Congress next year after the 2020 Census showed we added roughly 4 million residents over the past decade. States like Texas that added residents from 2010 to 2020 were given more seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, but the number of representatives cannot change from 435. So that means in order to gain seats, some states had to lose seats. Five northeast States lost one seat as did California.

Texas will also have the opportunity to redraw the boundaries of their congressional and state legislative districts when the full census data is released later this year.

Ross Ramsey, executive editor and co-founder of the Texas Tribune, joined First News at Four to talk about how the move will affect Texas politics.

