This week’s Classroom Champion is Kayla Wilson.

News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Kayla Wilson. The Centerville High School Senior has a 4.0 GPA, and is currently ranked fourth in her class.

“Kayla’s peers accept her vocal encouragements very well. She is a nurturer, and she guides people and allows them to make their discoveries on their own. And she is a great cheerleader and encourager of her teammates. A characteristic that separates Kayla from her peers, at Centerville High School, is that she is so goal oriented. That she is always close to her goal and she works extremely hard to get there. If she says she wants to do something, she’s going to accomplish it.” - Julie Williams, Teacher

“I think what motives her is just, she want to be the best. She wants to make the best grades, she wants to be the best softball player on the field, ans she wants to be the best human being she can be. She’s not afraid to say something to a girl that’s not working hard...And then she does it, you know, she shows her leadership. She’s going to get out there and she’s going to be the first in line. She’s going to be out there, if I ask a player to pick something up, she’s going to be the first one to clean up the field.” - Haskell Kirkpatrick, Coach

“I’ve been taking dual credit and college courses since I was a Junior in high school, so I feel like I’ve learned time management. I’ve also been doing select sports since I was in the fifth grade, so I’ve had to learn how to manage my time and get my school work done, and understand that academics come before sports. And just get my work done, and get it down in timely, and do good, do good in school,” said Wilson.

After high school, Kayla plans on attending Paris Junior College, where she will continue her softball career and pursue a degree in Education. And she hopes to one day become a Coach and Teacher, so she can make an impact on students lives.

Congratulations to Kayla Wilson of Centerville High School. This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion!

Classroom Champions, sponsored by American Momentum Bank.

