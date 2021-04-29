Advertisement

Tornado Watch issued for Lee County until 5am Thursday

No other Brazos Valley counties are included in a watch, at this time
A Tornado WATCH has been issued for Lee County until 5am Thursday.
A Tornado WATCH has been issued for Lee County until 5am Thursday.(KBTX)
By Shel Winkley
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service has issued a TORNADO WATCH for Lee County until 5am Thursday. No other counties in the Brazos Valley are included, however, the watch does bump up to the western lines of Austin and Washington Counties.

A supercell thunderstorm that started in Mexico before moving through Del Rio with hail between the size of a golf ball and an apple had been a major cause of concern Wednesday evening. After prompting tornado warnings through the San Antonio, New Braunsfels, and San Marcos in the 9pm to 11pm hour, that storm weakened before moving up the interstate into Austin.

Isolated strong and severe storms continue tonight through the Hill Country and West Texas. While the overall severe weather concern is low in the Brazos Valley, a strong thunderstorm may be able to reach the western fringes of the area.

According to the National Weather Service, the primary concerns during this tornado watch -- mainly west of I-35 -- are:

  • A couple tornadoes possible
  • Scattered large hail
  • Isolated large hail events to the size of a tennis ball
  • Scattered damaging wind with isolated gusts to 75 mph

A reminder that a tornado watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.

