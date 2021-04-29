Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD PE teacher gets slimed for a good cause

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Students at Branch Elementary in Bryan ISD recently got the chance to slime their PE teacher after raising money for charity.

Branch Elementary PE teacher Brandon Barret challenged his students to participate in philanthropy. Philanthropy is one of the Bryan ISD Eight Essential Traits. He told his students if they raised $50 for the Kids Heart Challenge & American Heart Challenge, they could dump a bucket of slime on his head.

His students came through big time. They raised over $2,000 for the Kids Heart Challenge & American Heart Challenge in total and 13 students got to slime Barret.

